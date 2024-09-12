Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Escalation in West Bank Signals Risk of Further Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An explosion is seen during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, September 5, 2024. © 2024 Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo In recent days Israeli security forces in the West Bank have reportedly blocked medical workers from getting to people in need, dug up roads making them impassable, and used airstrikes and drones launching missiles to kill dozens of Palestinians, including children. Taken together, these moves represent a worrying escalation of the use of force in the West Bank.Israeli officials have described their actions as a counterterrorism…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
