Philippines Worst in Asia for Killings of Environmental Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Climate activists hold up portraits of slain Philippine environmental defenders during the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice protest in Quezon City, Philippines, November 6, 2021. © 2021 Ezra Acayan/Getty Images Global Witness released a report on Tuesday that again showed the alarming level of violence against land and environmental defenders in the Philippines. Of the 196 defenders reportedly killed or forcibly disappeared globally in 2023, 17 were in the Philippines, the highest toll in Asia. More environmental defenders have been killed in the country…


