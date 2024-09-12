Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Winding Path to Justice for Australian War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A soldier searches a house in a village in Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 1, 2004. © 2004 Reuters Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles announced this week that he has stripped distinguished service medals from some military commanders who served in senior roles in Afghanistan. The move was described as a “final step” in enacting recommendations from the 2020 Independent Afghanistan Inquiry, known as the Brereton Report, which found credible information of war crimes, including the unlawful killing of 39 people by Australian special…


© Human Rights Watch
