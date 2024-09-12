Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: big challenges ahead of winter for Zelensky as European far-right push Russian agenda

By Rachael Jolley, International Affairs Editor
It’s not long to winter, and this is going to be another tough one for Ukrainians. The war continues, but allied support is fraying. This week Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, and British foreign secretary David Lammy made a joint visit to Kyiv, after holding a joint press conference in London. Blinken spoke of their “resolute support” for Ukraine faced with ongoing Russian aggression, and Lammy said it was a critical moment for supporting Ukraine as we enter the third winter of the war.

Allied restrictions on Kyiv’s use of long-range weaponry was an important topic for the Ukrainian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: UNICEF mpox response in DR Congo, ‘unprecedented’ threat to Sudan’s heritage, call to suspend Cambodia journalism charter
~ Central banks should be independent of government. But our research shows they are under political pressure
~ The UK and Ireland’s climate was tropical 26 million years ago - here’s why that matters now
~ Cosmology is at a tipping point – we may be on the verge of discovering new physics
~ Cosmology in crisis? A new series from The Conversation
~ The skyscraper-sized tsunami that vibrated through the entire planet and no one saw
~ Kamala Harris effectively baited Donald Trump during the debate, drawing out his insecure white masculinity
~ We must act globally to safeguard the future of humanity
~ Germany-Central Asia Summit Should Promote Rights
~ Johannesburg’s underbelly is explored in Niq Mhlongo’s fresh new novel about a messy break-up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter