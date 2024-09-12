The skyscraper-sized tsunami that vibrated through the entire planet and no one saw
By Stephen Hicks, Research Fellow in Computational Seismology, UCL
Kristian Svennevig, Senior Researcher, Department of Mapping and Mineral Resources, Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland
Earthquake scientists detected an unusual signal on monitoring stations used to detect seismic activity during September 2023. We saw it on sensors everywhere, from the Arctic to Antarctica.
We were baffled – the signal was unlike any previously recorded. Instead of the frequency-rich rumble typical of earthquakes, this was a monotonous hum, containing only a single vibration frequency. Even more puzzling was that the signal kept going for nine days.
Initially classified as a “USO” – an unidentified seismic object – the source of the signal was eventually traced back to…
- Thursday, September 12, 2024