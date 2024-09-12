Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We must act globally to safeguard the future of humanity

By Amnesty International
By Agnès Callamard, Secretary General at Amnesty International Multiple wars, extreme inequality, a looming climate collapse, and new technologies capable of transforming our very existence have brought humanity to a crossroads. We have no time left for complacency or defeatism—only a shared responsibility to salvage the world that we owe to future generations. Inaction and […] The post We must act globally to safeguard the future of humanity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
