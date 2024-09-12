Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany-Central Asia Summit Should Promote Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock receive the heads of state for the Central Asia Summit at the Chancellery in the International Hall, Berlin, September 29, 2023. © 2023 Kay Nietfeld/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Olaf Scholz will make history on September 17 as the first German chancellor to visit Central Asia for a summit with the region’s five heads of state. The summit aims to promote closer ties on economic, energy, and development issues.The initiative highlights the significance Germany attaches to relations with Central Asia,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
