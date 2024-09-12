Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan is burning and foreign powers are benefiting – what’s in it for the UAE

By May Darwich, Associate Professor of International Relations of the Middle East, University of Birmingham
The United Nations has accused foreign players of prolonging the war in Sudan, making it harder for the country to find peace. The fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces started in April 2023. It was sparked by two generals competing for power after a failed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Johannesburg’s underbelly is explored in Niq Mhlongo’s fresh new novel about a messy break-up
~ African countries are adopting two houses of parliament to boost democracy – but that’s not always what happens
~ Hustle academies: west Africa’s online scammers are training others in fraud and sextortion
~ Speak No Evil: a jacked-up James McAvoy is the highlight of this horror about masculinity
~ Online public shaming of women athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics highlights gender-based violence
~ Beyond the Harris-Trump debate: How politicians use anti-immigrant rhetoric to mask systemic failures
~ The menopause can increase your likelihood of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes and hypertension — but exercise can help lower risk
~ Grattan on Friday: Coalition backs Labor’s heavy lifting on aged care, hoping to reap the benefit down the track
~ Exceptional new fish fossil sparks rethink of how Earth’s geology drives evolution
~ Why are so many of England’s care workers migrants?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS