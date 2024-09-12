Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online public shaming of women athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics highlights gender-based violence

By Gretchen Kerr, Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education, University of Toronto
Ellen MacPherson, Senior Research Associate, Kinesiology and Physical Education, University of Toronto
Sophie Wensel, Ph.D. Student, Kinesiology, University of Toronto
To achieve more diverse and inclusive sport environments, it is essential to prevent and appropriately respond to gender-based violence, including incidents of online public shaming.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
