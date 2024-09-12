Online public shaming of women athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics highlights gender-based violence
By Gretchen Kerr, Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education, University of Toronto
Ellen MacPherson, Senior Research Associate, Kinesiology and Physical Education, University of Toronto
Sophie Wensel, Ph.D. Student, Kinesiology, University of Toronto
To achieve more diverse and inclusive sport environments, it is essential to prevent and appropriately respond to gender-based violence, including incidents of online public shaming.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 12, 2024