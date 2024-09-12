Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Free school meals are on the rise in the US − but that could change depending on who wins the 2024 presidential election

By Marlene B. Schwartz, Professor of Human Development and Family Sciences, University of Connecticut
Juliana Cohen, Professor of Nutrition and Public Health, Merrimack College
Should all U.S. public school students be able to eat breakfast and lunch at no cost, regardless of their family’s income? The federal government temporarily made that possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, some states have taken it upon themselves to make it happen on a permanent basis. The Conversation U.S. asked Marlene B. Schwartz and Juliana…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The menopause can increase your likelihood of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes and hypertension — but exercise can help lower risk
~ Grattan on Friday: Coalition backs Labor’s heavy lifting on aged care, hoping to reap the benefit down the track
~ Exceptional new fish fossil sparks rethink of how Earth’s geology drives evolution
~ Why are so many of England’s care workers migrants?
~ A 149 million-year-old pterosaur is Britain’s largest flying animal – how scientists proved it from a single finger bone
~ East is East, West is West − and Turkey is looking to forge its own BRICS path between the two
~ Philly residents with opioid addiction get medication from the ‘bupe bus’ − creating a path for treatment
~ Biobots arise from the cells of dead organisms − pushing the boundaries of life, death and medicine
~ Responding to work emails after hours contributes to burnout, hostility
~ Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. United States would have given Nixon immunity for Watergate crimes — but 50 years ago he needed a presidential pardon to avoid prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS