Human Rights Observatory

Philly residents with opioid addiction get medication from the ‘bupe bus’ − creating a path for treatment

By Margaret Lowenstein, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
A mobile team offering medication treatment to people with opioid use disorder showed promise in getting patients in Philadelphia to return for follow-up visits, according to a peer-reviewed study I co-authored that was released in the September 2024 issue of the Journal of Substance Use and Addiction Treatment.

The team, which includes a physician, case manager and outreach workers who have personal experiences with substance use disorder, worked out of a van parked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
