Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Nazi magazine regularly published manipulated photos and misinformation, long before the age of AI

By Daniel H. Magilow, Professor of German, University of Tennessee
The Nazis routinely shared altered photos in their official publication, the Illustrierter Beobachter, causing readers to question what was real or fake.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
