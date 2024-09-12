Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does the Albanese government’s proposed ‘hate speech’ law give us what we need?

By Luke McNamara, Professor, UNSW Sydney
Back in May, the Albanese government told us to expect strict new hate speech laws.

In its bill introduced to parliament this week, though, the government has stepped back from the plan to criminalise racist hate speech.

Instead, conduct will be criminalised only where it involves “threats…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
