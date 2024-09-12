Tolerance.ca
Nigeria is the world’s 2nd biggest plastic polluter: expert insights into the crisis

By Wale Fatade, Commissioning Editor: Nigeria
Plastic pollution is a major problem in Nigeria.

Recent research identified the country as a plastic pollution hotspot, second to India. India emits 9.3 million tonnes of plastic into the environment each year – one fifth of the global total. Nigeria emits 3.5 million tonnes annually.

Just how big is the issue and what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
