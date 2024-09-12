Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#FreeTheFive Blog: ADOLFO CAMPOS

By Amnesty International
“He wants to see  equality in Angola”   16 September marks one year since Adolfo Campos has been arbitrarily detained. We met with his wife, Rosa Mendes, and their four kids, to hear more about what an entire year, without their father has been like. Rosa Mendes, opened her home and her heart to us, […] The post #FreeTheFive Blog: ADOLFO CAMPOS appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does the Albanese government’s proposed ‘hate speech’ law give us what we need?
~ Nigeria is the world’s 2nd biggest plastic polluter: expert insights into the crisis
~ Macron-Barnier duo is neither a coalition nor cohabitation – could it be a ‘coalitation’?
~ Why Putin has resisted using Ukraine’s Kursk offensive to call for greater Russian sacrifices
~ Why mpox in Africa was ignored for too long and children are dying as a result – podcast
~ Prime Minister’s Literary Awards 2024: André Dao breaks rules and witnesses uncomfortable truths
~ ‘Thornback’ keeps trending – here’s why this old-fashioned term is derogatory to young, single women
~ Instead of banning kids from online spaces, here’s what we should offer them instead
~ Kids under 13 use social media. How can parents help keep them safe online?
~ Aged care reform: self-funded retirees and part-pensioners to pay more as government aims to shore up the system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter