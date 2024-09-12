Tolerance.ca
Long-overdue Australian privacy law reform is here – and it’s still not fit for the digital era

By Katharine Kemp, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law & Justice; Lead, UNSW Public Interest Law & Tech Initiative, UNSW Sydney
The new privacy act reform bill has some welcome amendments, but it doesn’t touch most of the substantive principles that were passed in 1988.The Conversation


© The Conversation
