Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New polling: half of Australians want gambling ads banned entirely; LNP has big Queensland lead

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A national Resolve poll for Nine newspapers, conducted September 3–7 from a sample of 1,614 people, gave Labor a 51–49% lead using 2022 election preference flows. However, respondent-allocated preferences favoured the Coalition by 51–49%.

Primary votes were 37% Coalition (steady since the August Resolve poll), 28% Labor (down one), 13% Greens (steady), 6% One Nation (steady), 1% UAP (down one), 12% independents (up two) and 3% others…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Instead of banning kids from online spaces, here’s what we should offer them instead
~ Kids under 13 use social media. How can parents help keep them safe online?
~ Aged care reform: self-funded retirees and part-pensioners to pay more as government aims to shore up the system
~ Entrepreneurial potential: Which generation is most likely to succeed in business?
~ Sneesby’s resignation from Nine points to host of problems besetting commercial TV networks
~ Farm fences trouble turtles in search of water. Here’s how to help
~ The government has a new plan for residential aged care. Here’s what’s changing
~ Long-overdue Australian privacy law reform is here – and it’s still not fit for the digital era
~ Facebook has scraped public data from Australian users without an opt out. What can we do?
~ Which gut drugs might end up in a lawsuit? Are there really links with cancer and kidney disease? Should I stop taking them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter