Human Rights Observatory

Facebook has scraped public data from Australian users without an opt out. What can we do?

By Heather Ford, Associate Professor, University of Technology Sydney
Suneel Jethani, Lecturer, Digital and Social Media, University of Technology Sydney
Facebook acknowledged in a Senate inquiry yesterday that it is scraping the public photos of Australian users to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Facebook’s parent company Meta claims this excludes data from users who have marked their posts as “private”, as well as photos or data from users under the age of 18.

Since companies such as Meta aren’t required to tell us what data they use or how they use it, we will have to take their word for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
