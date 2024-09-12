Which gut drugs might end up in a lawsuit? Are there really links with cancer and kidney disease? Should I stop taking them?
By Nial Wheate, Professor and Director - Academic Excellence, Macquarie University
Joanna Harnett, Senior Lecturer - Sydney Pharmacy School, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Wai-Jo Jocelin Chan, Pharmacist and Associate Lecturer, University of Sydney
Common medicines used to treat conditions including heartburn, reflux, indigestion and stomach ulcers may be the subject of a class action lawsuit in Australia.
Lawyers are exploring whether long-term use of these over-the-counter and prescription drugs are linked to stomach cancer or kidney disease.
The potential class action follows the settlement of a related multi-million dollar lawsuit in the United States. Last year, international pharmaceutical…
- Wednesday, September 11, 2024