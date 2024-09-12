Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Which gut drugs might end up in a lawsuit? Are there really links with cancer and kidney disease? Should I stop taking them?

By Nial Wheate, Professor and Director - Academic Excellence, Macquarie University
Joanna Harnett, Senior Lecturer - Sydney Pharmacy School, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Wai-Jo Jocelin Chan, Pharmacist and Associate Lecturer, University of Sydney
Common medicines used to treat conditions including heartburn, reflux, indigestion and stomach ulcers may be the subject of a class action lawsuit in Australia.

Lawyers are exploring whether long-term use of these over-the-counter and prescription drugs are linked to stomach cancer or kidney disease.



The potential class action follows the settlement of a related multi-million dollar lawsuit in the United States. Last year, international pharmaceutical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Instead of banning kids from online spaces, here’s what we should offer them instead
~ Kids under 13 use social media. How can parents help keep them safe online?
~ Aged care reform: self-funded retirees and part-pensioners to pay more as government aims to shore up the system
~ Entrepreneurial potential: Which generation is most likely to succeed in business?
~ Sneesby’s resignation from Nine points to host of problems besetting commercial TV networks
~ Farm fences trouble turtles in search of water. Here’s how to help
~ The government has a new plan for residential aged care. Here’s what’s changing
~ Long-overdue Australian privacy law reform is here – and it’s still not fit for the digital era
~ New polling: half of Australians want gambling ads banned entirely; LNP has big Queensland lead
~ Facebook has scraped public data from Australian users without an opt out. What can we do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter