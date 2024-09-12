Kids under 13 use social media. How can parents help keep them safe online?
By Karley Beckman, Senior Lecturer in Digital Technologies for Learning, University of Wollongong
Claire Rogerson, Research Fellow for the Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child, University of Wollongong
Tiffani Apps, Senior Lecturer in Digital Technologies for Learning, University of Wollongong
The focus of media and political debates has been on teenagers and social media. But studies have shown about one in four Australian kids between eight and12 use social media too.
- Thursday, September 12, 2024