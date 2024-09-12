Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alex Greenwich’s defamation win against Mark Latham shows political spite is not above the law

By Rick Sarre, Emeritus Professor of Law and Criminal Justice, University of South Australia
Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich has been awarded $140,000 in his defamation suit against One Nation New South Wales leader Mark Latham over a homophobic tweet.

Latham posted the tweet in March 2023 after Greenwich was quoted in the media calling him a “disgusting human being”. This comment about the former federal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
