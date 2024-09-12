Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
In sports-mad Australia, new research suggests physical education can be undervalued at school

By Casey Peter Mainsbridge, Senior Lecturer in Personal Devlopment, Health and Physical Education, University of New England
Cassandra Iannucci, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Arts and Education/School of Education, Deakin University
John Williams, Associate Professor Health and Physical Education, University of Canberra
Shane Pill, Professor in Education, Flinders University
Despite the importance of sport in Australia, physical education at some schools is viewed as less important than other core subjects.The Conversation


