Human Rights Observatory

Australia Commits to Protecting Children’s Privacy Online

By Human Rights Watch
Two young girls are playing with their cameras in a garden, Osterode, Germany, January 8, 2016. © 2016 Frank May/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Today, the Australian government committed to developing the country's first data protection law for children. The decision, which rights organizations including Human Rights Watch, Australian academics, and many Australians have long called for, comes as part of a package of reforms to Australia's privacy law. These reforms include creating the right to sue for serious invasions of privacy and the criminalization of doxing,…


© Human Rights Watch -
