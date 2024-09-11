Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kid Snow takes a stab at exploring masculinity in the gritty outback, but fails to land

By Gemma Blackwood, Lecturer, Media, University of Tasmania
Director Paul Goldman’s film could have shone a new light on the more difficult aspects of Australian masculinity. Sadly, it ends up feeling contrived.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
