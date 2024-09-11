Tolerance.ca
Thailand: Human Rights Agenda for New Government

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks during a press conference at the Pheu Thai party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, August 18, 2024. © 2024 Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters (Bangkok) – Thailand’s new government should take concrete steps to make human rights a priority, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.Prime Minister Paetongtarn is expected to take office on September 16, 2024.“The Paetongtarn government needs to act quickly to address Thailand’s widespread human rights problems,” said John Sifton,…


© Human Rights Watch
