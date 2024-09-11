Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 picky eating habits – and how to help your child overcome them

By Nick Fuller, Charles Perkins Centre Research Program Leader, University of Sydney
Does your toddler only want to eat beige or white foods? You’re not alone. Half of children go through a stage of picky eating, peaking at age three. Here’s how to tackle some common food aversions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your eyes could reveal the first signs of many diseases
~ What we know about Australia’s arms exports: we’ve analysed the data
~ How well is the federal government regulating social media in Australia?
~ Tech billionaire Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire. It’s a sign markets aren’t working
~ YouTuber Nikocado Avocado’s extreme weight-loss hoax isn’t admirable – it’s fatness being exploited for engagement
~ The latest version of ChatGPT has a feature you’ll fall in love with. And that’s a worry
~ Vital green spaces are disappearing in NZ cities – what can central and local government do?
~ How the ‘rebound effect’ could eat away at the green gains from electric vehicles
~ Do your boys fight with sticks, Nerf guns and fake swords all the time? Here’s why they do it
~ How Kamala Harris won the U.S. presidential debate against Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter