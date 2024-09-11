Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vital green spaces are disappearing in NZ cities – what can central and local government do?

By Paul Blaschke, Honorary Research Associate, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Edward Randal, Research Fellow at the NZ Centre for Sustainable Cities, University of Otago
Maibritt Pedersen Zari, Associate Professor in Regenerative Architecture, Auckland University of Technology
Meredith Amy Claire Perry, Associate Professor in Physiotherapy and Health Equity, University of Otago
Philippa Howden-Chapman, Sesquicentennial Distinguished Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Ralph Brougham Chapman, Associate Professor in Environmental Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
It’s not enough to have parks in city outskirts or urban green belts. Green spaces must be accessible for residents and placed to provide effective flood protection for cities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Your eyes could reveal the first signs of many diseases
~ What we know about Australia’s arms exports: we’ve analysed the data
~ How well is the federal government regulating social media in Australia?
~ Tech billionaire Elon Musk is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire. It’s a sign markets aren’t working
~ 5 picky eating habits – and how to help your child overcome them
~ YouTuber Nikocado Avocado’s extreme weight-loss hoax isn’t admirable – it’s fatness being exploited for engagement
~ The latest version of ChatGPT has a feature you’ll fall in love with. And that’s a worry
~ How the ‘rebound effect’ could eat away at the green gains from electric vehicles
~ Do your boys fight with sticks, Nerf guns and fake swords all the time? Here’s why they do it
~ How Kamala Harris won the U.S. presidential debate against Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter