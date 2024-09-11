Vital green spaces are disappearing in NZ cities – what can central and local government do?
By Paul Blaschke, Honorary Research Associate, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Edward Randal, Research Fellow at the NZ Centre for Sustainable Cities, University of Otago
Maibritt Pedersen Zari, Associate Professor in Regenerative Architecture, Auckland University of Technology
Meredith Amy Claire Perry, Associate Professor in Physiotherapy and Health Equity, University of Otago
Philippa Howden-Chapman, Sesquicentennial Distinguished Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Ralph Brougham Chapman, Associate Professor in Environmental Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
It’s not enough to have parks in city outskirts or urban green belts. Green spaces must be accessible for residents and placed to provide effective flood protection for cities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 11, 2024