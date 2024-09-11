Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the ‘rebound effect’ could eat away at the green gains from electric vehicles

By Milad Haghani, Senior Lecturer of Urban Mobility & Resilience, UNSW Sydney
David A Hensher, Professor and Director, Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies, University of Sydney
Hadi Ghaderi, Professor in Supply Chain and Freight Innovation, Swinburne University of Technology
There’s a risk that the belief that electric vehicles are much greener results in owners driving more often or faster, or using cars instead of public transport.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
