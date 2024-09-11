Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Abuses Against Media, Activists Before Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mozambique police stationed at the Technical Secretariat of Electoral Administration building as supporters of the opposition party Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO) demonstrate in Maputo, October 17, 2023. © 2023 by ALFREDO ZUNIGA/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Mozambican police have committed widespread abuses against journalists and civil society activists that could seriously impair their work ahead of elections scheduled for October 9, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today.The authorities have rarely investigated formal complaints of harassment,…


