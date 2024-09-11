Wind powers a record summer for renewable energy in Britain
By Grant Wilson, Associate Professor, Energy Systems and Data Group, Birmingham Energy Institute, University of Birmingham
Daniel L. Donaldson, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Birmingham
Iain Staffell, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Energy, Imperial College London
Great Britain’s electricity system (Northern Ireland is part of the integrated Irish electricity grid) made a leap forward in August 2024. The amount of power generated by fossil fuels fell to 3.6 terrawatt-hours (TWh), its lowest level in over a century. This meant that each kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed during August emitted on average just 84 grams of CO₂.
The record-low contribution of fossil fuels to British electricity in August will have affected household emissions. Heating your home with an average heat pump in August would have been eight times cleaner than using a…
