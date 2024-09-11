Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new fentanyl vaccine looks promising – but treating drug addiction needs a more complex approach

By Colin Davidson, Professor of Neuropharmacology, University of Central Lancashire
A fentanyl vaccine is going to human clinical trials after showing promising results in rats – but here’s why it’s no cure-all for the opioid crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wind powers a record summer for renewable energy in Britain
~ V&A Kimono exhibition: charting evolution of garment that has influenced art, fashion and film
~ We gathered centuries-old written records to show the seas around Wales once teemed with life
~ Michel Barner: how Mr Brexit rose from the ashes of Emmanuel Macron’s fire to become French prime minister
~ What the Grenfell report gets wrong – structural racism is evident in access to safe social housing
~ There are 13 million women ‘missing’ in Gulf states – here’s why it is holding their economies back
~ Plants can grow in near-darkness, new research shows – here are three promising benefits
~ A mild concussion from amateur sports might not cause cognitive decline – but repeated injuries can
~ Why we haven’t evolved better knees – new research
~ UN Panel Affirms Human Rights in Mining for Renewables
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter