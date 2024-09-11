Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We gathered centuries-old written records to show the seas around Wales once teemed with life

By Alec Moore, Lecturer in Marine Top Predator Conservation, Bangor University
Picture the nature documentary scene. Vast schools of baitfish “miles long” being pursued by “thousands of seabirds”, “great shoals” of dolphins and porpoises, sharks and cod. Huge fish the size of a tree trunk (sturgeon) or a garage door (skate) cruise above the seabed. Catches of fish so big that boats nearly capsize, and the surplus is used to manure local fields.

Where do you think this might be? A remote and pristine corner of Canada, or Alaska perhaps?

Try Wales, where I live and work as a marine scientist. Specifically north Wales, on Liverpool’s doorstep and just…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
