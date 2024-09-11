Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Grenfell report gets wrong – structural racism is evident in access to safe social housing

By Nick Clare, Associate Professor, Department of Geography, University of Nottingham
Nigel de Noronha, Researcher, School of Social Sciences, University of Manchester
Shaun French, Associate Professor in Economic Geography, University of Nottingham
The report said the inquiry into Grenfell has “not brought to light any evidence” that racial or social prejudice played a role in the fire.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wind powers a record summer for renewable energy in Britain
~ A new fentanyl vaccine looks promising – but treating drug addiction needs a more complex approach
~ V&A Kimono exhibition: charting evolution of garment that has influenced art, fashion and film
~ We gathered centuries-old written records to show the seas around Wales once teemed with life
~ Michel Barner: how Mr Brexit rose from the ashes of Emmanuel Macron’s fire to become French prime minister
~ There are 13 million women ‘missing’ in Gulf states – here’s why it is holding their economies back
~ Plants can grow in near-darkness, new research shows – here are three promising benefits
~ A mild concussion from amateur sports might not cause cognitive decline – but repeated injuries can
~ Why we haven’t evolved better knees – new research
~ UN Panel Affirms Human Rights in Mining for Renewables
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter