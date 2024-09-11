Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There are 13 million women ‘missing’ in Gulf states – here’s why it is holding their economies back

By Amr Saber Algarhi, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Konstantinos Lagos, Senior Lecturer in Business and Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
When you think of modern, oil-rich Gulf states like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), you may picture a life of luxury. But beneath the shots of towering skyscrapers and splendid grand malls, there is a concerning reality: women are frequently missing from the economic picture.

Even though birthrates seem normal, with about 96 baby girls born for every 100 baby boys, a dramatic shift occurs in adulthood. For every 100 men in the Gulf, there are only 58 women. Qatar presents the most…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
