Human Rights Observatory

A mild concussion from amateur sports might not cause cognitive decline – but repeated injuries can

By Julian Owen, Lecturer in Sport & Exercise Physiology, Bangor University
Paul Mullins, Professor, Bangor University
A new study found the benefits of amateur sport outweigh the risks of a single blow to the head – but repeated concussions are likely to do more damage.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
