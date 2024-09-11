South Africa’s green hydrogen hub: EU grants not nearly enough to get industry going
By Bruce Douglas Young, Senior Lecturer, Africa Energy Leadership Centre, University of the Witwatersrand
Craig McGregor, Associate Professor in Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering and Director of the Solar Thermal Energy Research Group, Stellenbosch University
The European Union gave South Africa grants of €32 million to set up a green hydrogen industry. But the real cost to do this will be €20 billion. More funds are needed.
- Wednesday, September 11, 2024