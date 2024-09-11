Tolerance.ca
Hungary: Ukrainian Refugees Losing Housing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Ukrainian woman of Roma ethnicity sits on a chair on the street, after losing access to subsidized accommodation in Komárom-Esztergom county, Hungary, August 21, 2024.  © 2024 REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo (Budapest) – The Hungarian government has issued a draconian decree in breach of EU law that cancels state funded shelter for refugees from western Ukraine,  leaving many homeless, Human Rights Watch said today. Approximately 3,000 refugees from Ukraine are affected, the majority women and children, according to the Hungarian Helsinki Committee,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
