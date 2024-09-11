Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Government Should End Criminalization of Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women from different organizations that are part of the Justa Libertad movement raise green scarves outside the Constitutional Court of Ecuador in Quito, March 19, 2024. © 2024 Karen Toro (Quito) – The government of Ecuador has an obligation to decriminalize abortion in all circumstances, and to remove all barriers that prevent access to this essential healthcare service, Human Rights Watch said today in an amicus brief submitted to the Constitutional Court of Ecuador.The Human Rights Watch brief supports a lawsuit filed by Justa Libertad, an Ecuadorian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
