Key Arrests in Central African Republic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Special Criminal Court in Bangui, Central African Republic, April 19, 2022. © 2022 Leger Kokpakpa/Reuters Last week the Special Criminal Court (SCC) in the Central African Republic arrested and charged Abakar Zakaria Hamid, known as “SG”, a former Seleka leader for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes linked to a brutal attack 10 years ago on a church and displacement camp in the country’s capital, Bangui. Seven other individuals have already been arrested and charged in relation to this case. The May 28, 2014, attack at the Notre-Dame…


