Childhood diabetes cases have risen sharply over the last 30 years in Europe, but some countries are affected more than others – new study
By Marta Carolina Ruiz Grao, Profesora Contratada Doctora. Facultad de Enfermería de Albacete (UCLM). Grupo de investigación AGE-ABC (Envejecimiento Activo, Estilos de Vida Saludable y Cognición) de la UCLM, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Ana Díez-Fernández, Profesora Titular de Universidad. Facultad de Enfermería de Cuenca. Co-responsable del grupo de investigación EDUHEALTHY, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Miriam Garrido Miguel, Profesora Contratada Doctora, Facultad de Enfermería de Albacete. Co-responsable del grupo de Investigación en Nutrición, Estilos de Vida y Salud Mental (Nutri&Mental), Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Diabetes is a global health problem. Those who suffer from this disease produce little or no insulin, or have an ineffective response to insulin that causes their high blood sugar levels to be abnormally high.
Among the different types of diabetes, type 1 is most common in childhood and adolescence – in 2019, about 1.5 million people under 20 years of age were affected worldwide, and of the 16,300 deaths attributed to diabetes in people under 25 years of age, 73.7…
- Wednesday, September 11, 2024