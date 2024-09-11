‘Difficult’ children are only slightly more likely to have insecure attachments with parents
By Or Dagan, Professor of Clinical Psychology, Long Island University Post
Carlo Schuengel, Professor of Clinical Child and Family Studies, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
The quality of a child’s attachments to caregivers influences healthy development. And most kids with difficult temperaments do form secure attachments with their parents.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 11, 2024