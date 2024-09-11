Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s tax cuts led to a $20B reduction in charitable giving within a year

By Daniel Hungerman, Professor of Economics, University of Notre Dame
The charitable deduction vanished for the 30 million taxpayers who stopped itemizing in 2018, the year the tax changes took effect.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
