Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coastal cities’ growing hurricane vulnerability is fed by both climate change and unbridled population growth

By Wanyun Shao, Associate Professor of Geography, University of Alabama
Fast population growth has left more people in flood-prone areas of Gulf Coast communities, including Houston and New Orleans. Often, those residents at most risk are the most socially vulnerable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Armenia's path out of Russia's orbit
~ Childhood diabetes cases have risen sharply over the last 30 years in Europe, but some countries are affected more than others – new study
~ How Harris used the first TV debate to put Trump on the defensive
~ Baleen whales are among the biggest creatures on Earth – science is revealing new secrets about their size
~ Four ways to know whether to stay or go if your workplace is a sinking ship
~ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice celebrates the enduring appeal of being a goth girl – and introduces the goth mum
~ Open-source imagery is transforming investigations of international crimes – but how do judges know if it’s real?
~ ‘Difficult’ children are only slightly more likely to have insecure attachments with parents
~ Funny reviews help engage consumers, fueling impulse buys − to a point, study shows
~ Trump’s tax cuts led to a $20B reduction in charitable giving within a year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter