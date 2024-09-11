Making fuels from plastics in Newaygo, Michigan, would be controversial – here’s why
By Anne McNeil, Professor of Chemistry and Macromolecular Science and Engineering, University of Michigan
Aleksandr V. Zhukhovitskiy, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Yutan Getzler, Pamela G. Hollie Professor of Chemistry, Kenyon College
Humans generate a lot of plastic waste – more than 400 million metric tons a year.
To bring this fact a bit closer to home, the U.S. produced an average of 0.75 pounds (0.34 kilograms) of plastic waste per person each day in 2010, which is equivalent in weight to an unopened can of soda.
Plastic products have been propelling our quality of life forward for over a century, from
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 11, 2024