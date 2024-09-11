Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making fuels from plastics in Newaygo, Michigan, would be controversial – here’s why

By Anne McNeil, Professor of Chemistry and Macromolecular Science and Engineering, University of Michigan
Aleksandr V. Zhukhovitskiy, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Yutan Getzler, Pamela G. Hollie Professor of Chemistry, Kenyon College
Humans generate a lot of plastic waste – more than 400 million metric tons a year.

To bring this fact a bit closer to home, the U.S. produced an average of 0.75 pounds (0.34 kilograms) of plastic waste per person each day in 2010, which is equivalent in weight to an unopened can of soda.

Plastic products have been propelling our quality of life forward for over a century, from


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Armenia's path out of Russia's orbit
~ Childhood diabetes cases have risen sharply over the last 30 years in Europe, but some countries are affected more than others – new study
~ How Harris used the first TV debate to put Trump on the defensive
~ Baleen whales are among the biggest creatures on Earth – science is revealing new secrets about their size
~ Four ways to know whether to stay or go if your workplace is a sinking ship
~ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice celebrates the enduring appeal of being a goth girl – and introduces the goth mum
~ Open-source imagery is transforming investigations of international crimes – but how do judges know if it’s real?
~ ‘Difficult’ children are only slightly more likely to have insecure attachments with parents
~ Funny reviews help engage consumers, fueling impulse buys − to a point, study shows
~ Trump’s tax cuts led to a $20B reduction in charitable giving within a year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter