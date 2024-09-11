Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Neanderthal body found in France reveals there were not one, but at least two lineages of late Neanderthals in Europe, our research shows

By Ludovic Slimak, Archéologue, penseur et chercheur au CNRS, Université de Toulouse III – Paul Sabatier
Named after the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien, Thorin is the first Neanderthal body to be found in France since 1978. He is forcing us to rethink almost everything we knew about early humanity.The Conversation


