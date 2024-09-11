Tolerance.ca
Nigerian farmers lack insurance: payouts triggered by weather data offer a solution

By Ifedotun Aina, Postdoctoral Research Fellow (University of Cape Town) & Research Fellow (UNU-INWEH), University of Cape Town
Opeyemi Ayinde, Professor of Agricultural Economics and Innovation Associate, University of Ilorin
Smallholder farmers in Nigeria have told researchers they’d benefit from livestock index insurance which pays farmers when weather stations indicate that a severe drought or storm has hit the area.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
