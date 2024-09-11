Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Buried treasures: how seeds help us learn about fire in the Australian landscape

By Ella Plumanns Pouton, Researcher in Ecology, The University of Melbourne
Seeds buried in the soil tell of fire in the landscape. I sampled soil from 57 sites that experienced different patterns of fire. Over 15 months, I watched 39,701 plants grow to learn their secrets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
