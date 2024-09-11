Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Starting with a handshake, presidential debate between Harris and Trump then turns fierce, and pointed

By Rodney Coates, Professor of Critical Race and Ethnic Studies, Miami University
Lee Banville, Professor and Director of the School of Journalism, University of Montana
From inflation to abortion, foreign policy and democracy, the two presidential candidates went at it fiercely during their prime-time debate. Two scholars – of race and of journalism – weigh in.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Buried treasures: how seeds help us learn about fire in the Australian landscape
~ Are Americans more attracted to anger or hope? Don Watson reports from the US election trail
~ The Princess of Wales wants to stay cancer-free. What does this mean?
~ With a million home batteries, we could build far fewer power lines. We just need the right incentives
~ Trump and Harris trade insults and competing visions: 3 experts give their verdicts on the US presidential debate
~ ‘It’s okay to poo at work’: new health campaign highlights a common source of anxiety
~ Should parents be worried about social media? We asked 5 experts
~ What is reproductive health leave and why do we need it?
~ The Queen’s Nanny: an entertaining, timely and informative play about Elizabeth II’s governess
~ Americas: Limited Protection for People Fleeing Venezuela, Haiti
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter