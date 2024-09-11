Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With a million home batteries, we could build far fewer power lines. We just need the right incentives

By Scott Hamilton, Adjunct associate professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Monash University
Energy storage really is the special sauce that makes renewables work anytime, anywhere – and everywhere. This makes the most of the existing electricity network, including transmission lines.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Buried treasures: how seeds help us learn about fire in the Australian landscape
~ Starting with a handshake, presidential debate between Harris and Trump then turns fierce, and pointed
~ Are Americans more attracted to anger or hope? Don Watson reports from the US election trail
~ The Princess of Wales wants to stay cancer-free. What does this mean?
~ Trump and Harris trade insults and competing visions: 3 experts give their verdicts on the US presidential debate
~ ‘It’s okay to poo at work’: new health campaign highlights a common source of anxiety
~ Should parents be worried about social media? We asked 5 experts
~ What is reproductive health leave and why do we need it?
~ The Queen’s Nanny: an entertaining, timely and informative play about Elizabeth II’s governess
~ Americas: Limited Protection for People Fleeing Venezuela, Haiti
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter