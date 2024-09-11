Trump and Harris trade insults and competing visions: 3 experts give their verdicts on the US presidential debate
By Emma Shortis, Adjunct Senior Fellow, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Jared Mondschein, Director of Research, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
The Conversation’s expert panel believed Kamala Harris had more to prove – and Donald Trump more to lose – in the debate. Here were the moments that mattered.
© The Conversation
